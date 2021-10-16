Attack on Ctg mandap: 84 arrested, over 500 sued

Police have arrested 84 people in connection with the attack on the JM Sen Hall puja mandap in Chattogram on Saturday.

They also filed a case against more than 500 people in connection with the mayhem.

Chattogram Kotwali Police Station Sub-inspector Akash Mahmud Farid filed the case.

In the case statement, 84 arrestees were named and additional 500 unidentified people were made accused.

The accused have been charged with obstruction of police duty, assault on police, vandalism and insulting religious sentiments.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nejam Uddin confirmed the news and said perpetrators of the attack will be identified by interrogating the arrested.

"So far, 84 accused in the case have been arrested after watching video footage. The police drive continues to apprehend those who are responsible for the attack," he said.

Earlier on Friday, twenty people were injured in a clash with police in Chattogram after a group tried to break into JM Sen Hall Puja mandap.

Following the Jumma prayer, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shai Jame Mosque located at Anderkilla. Some of whom, later, moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in.

However, the police intercepted the group and fired 50 rounds of blank shots to disperse the protesters. At least 20 people including five cops were injured in the clash.