Attack on Ctg mandap: 84 arrested, over 500 sued

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Attack on Ctg mandap: 84 arrested, over 500 sued

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested 84 people in connection with the attack on the JM Sen Hall puja mandap in Chattogram on Saturday.

They also filed a case against more than 500 people in connection with the mayhem.

Chattogram Kotwali Police Station Sub-inspector Akash Mahmud Farid filed the case.

In the case statement, 84 arrestees were named and additional 500 unidentified people were made accused.

The accused have been charged with obstruction of police duty, assault on police, vandalism and insulting religious sentiments.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Nejam Uddin confirmed the news and said perpetrators of the attack will be identified by interrogating the arrested.

"So far, 84 accused in the case have been arrested after watching video footage. The police drive continues to apprehend those who are responsible for the attack," he said.

Earlier on Friday, twenty people were injured in a clash with police in Chattogram after a group tried to break into JM Sen Hall Puja mandap.

Following the Jumma prayer, a group of people demonstrated in front of Shai Jame Mosque located at Anderkilla. Some of whom, later, moved towards JM Sen Hall to break in.

However, the police intercepted the group and fired 50 rounds of blank shots to disperse the protesters. At least 20 people including five cops were injured in the clash. 

Top News

Attack on Chattogram mandap / police / arrest / Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025