'Attack' at CMCH: 8 gunshot victims 'flee' from casualty ward

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 02:06 am

Related News

'Attack' at CMCH: 8 gunshot victims 'flee' from casualty ward

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 02:06 am
The casualty ward of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected
The casualty ward of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected

Unidentified people yesterday (3 August) allegedly attacked the casualty ward of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and looted the police's walkie-talkies and mobile phones.

At the same time, eight people with gunshot injuries who were undergoing treatment at the hospital escaped, Brigadier Taslim Uddin, director of CMCH, told The Business Standard.

"Eight people were admitted to the hospital after being shot in the ongoing protest this evening. But around 8:30pm, the agitating students attacked the casualty ward. At that time, the gunshot victims fled the hospital," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Special Branch Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Morshed said, "A police constable was taken away from the hospital by protesters. Police walkie-talkies and mobile phones were looted.

"Later, the constable was released, and the mobile phones and walkie-talkies were recovered."

Chattogram / Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos