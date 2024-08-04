'Attack' at CMCH: 8 gunshot victims 'flee' from casualty ward

Unidentified people yesterday (3 August) allegedly attacked the casualty ward of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and looted the police's walkie-talkies and mobile phones.

At the same time, eight people with gunshot injuries who were undergoing treatment at the hospital escaped, Brigadier Taslim Uddin, director of CMCH, told The Business Standard.

"Eight people were admitted to the hospital after being shot in the ongoing protest this evening. But around 8:30pm, the agitating students attacked the casualty ward. At that time, the gunshot victims fled the hospital," he said.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Special Branch Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Morshed said, "A police constable was taken away from the hospital by protesters. Police walkie-talkies and mobile phones were looted.

"Later, the constable was released, and the mobile phones and walkie-talkies were recovered."