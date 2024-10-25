Attack of BNP leader Ishraque's motorcade: Case filed against 126, including former MPs Mosharraf, Ruhel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 10:20 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 126 individuals, including Awami League presidium member and former lawmaker Mosharraf Hossain and his son former lawmaker Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel, over a 2022 attack on a motorcade led by BNP leader Ishraque Hossain. 

Juba Dal leader Shahadat Hosen from Feni filed the case with Mirsarai Police Station yesterday (24 October), Officer-in-Charge Abdul Quader told The Business Standard. 

The case also accused 400-500 unidentified people.

According to the case documents, on 12 October 2022, Ishraque, a leader of BNP's South Dhaka unit, was travelling to Chattogram to participate in a divisional rally. The motorcade was joined by leaders and activists from Juba Dal and Chhatra Dal from Feni. 

Around 11:30am, as the convoy reached Mirsarai, it was attacked allegedly on the orders of Mosharraf and Ruhel. Attackers, armed with locally-made weapons, allegedly vandalised 30 vehicles and injured numerous activists over a two-hour assault.

