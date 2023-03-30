Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Probe report on 7 May

A court here today set 7 May to submit report on further investigation in a case lodged over the attack on the convoy of the then US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia S Bernicat in August 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order as detective branch (DB) of police could not submit the report today.

On 3 January, the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered DB to further investigate the case and submit the report.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on 10 August 2018, for the alleged attack that took place on 4 August.