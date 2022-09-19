Attack on ATN News' journos: Police arrest 2 from Dhaka

Members of the Rajpara police station in Rajshahi have arrested two Barind Multiple Development Authority (BMDA) staffers for attacking and assaulting two ATN News journalists earlier this month.

The arrestees – Jibon and Sabur – are two of the main culprits accused in the attack on ATN News reporter Bulbul Habib and cameraperson Rubel Islam.

The journos were reporting on the mismanagement of the government organisation during the attack.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Sohel Rana, assistant commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), on Monday said, "The two who attacked the journalists were arrested from Dhaka.

"They have been brought to Rajpara police station in Rajshahi. Necessary legal steps will be taken upon further investigation."

A reporter and a cameraperson of private ATN News came under attack when they went the BMDA to cover an assignment on 5 September.

Later, the reporter filed a case against seven identified people and 10 others unidentified at the local police station.

The accused are BMDA's Executive Director (ED) Md Abdur Rashid, storekeeper Md Jibon, ED's Peon Selim, Personal Assistant Nurul Islam, office peon Faruk, driver Abdus Sabur and Ansar member Enamul.

All the accused except ED Rashid moved the HC seeking bail on Wednesday.