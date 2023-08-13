ATM assembly plant launched at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

Corporates

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zara Zaman Technology Ltd (ZZTL), a Bangladeshi tech company, launched the country's first-ever Automated Teller Machines (ATM), and Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) assembly plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakoir, Gazipur on Sunday. 

G S M Jafarullah, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, was present as the chief guest along with other senior officials from GRG and ZZTL, said a press release. 

Addressing the event, the MD of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority underscored the array of technological advancements undertaken by the government. 

He expressed optimism that this endeavor would foster job opportunities, nurture local skill development, and potentially augment the nation's foreign currency reserves.

Mridha Md Arifuzzaman, the chairman of ZZTL, emphasized the pivotal role of the assembly plant in catering to the surging demand for ATMs and CRMs within the country. He also projected that it would pave the way for future exports.

"We have introduced the first-ever Cash Recycler Machine (CRM), Real-time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM), Smart Teller Machine (STM), and finally the first ever ATM and CRM Assembly Plant in this country," he added. 

Linda Lu, the CEO of GRG Banking Equipment (HK), expressed pride in their partnership with Zara Zaman Technology spanning over a decade. The occasion celebrated not just the assembly of machines but also the amalgamation of ideas, skills, and ambitions that propelled them to this remarkable milestone.

ZZTL boasts a diverse product lineup encompassing ATMs, CRMs, Real-time Cash Deposit machines (RCDM), Smart Teller Machines (STM), Point of Sales (POS), and more. Presently, it provides its services to over 35 of the country's leading banks.

Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

