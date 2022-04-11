Atiur Rahman receives Bangla Academy Rabindra Award

Bangladesh

UNB
11 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 05:17 pm

Dr Atiur Rahman, prominent economist and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, was conferred with the Bangla Academy Rabindra Award 2021 on Sunday.

On this occasion, Bangla Academy organized a program in its auditorium. Director General of Bangla Academy Muhammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech.

The secretary of Bangla Academy AHM Lokman was also present on the occasion. The program was conducted by Bangla Academy Director Nurunnahar Khanam.

Atiur Rahman said, "Rabindranath Tagore has made a great contribution to the uniqueness and aristocracy of the Bengali world. He has also taken forward the aesthetic practice of Bengalis. Rabindranath is not only a writer but also a great economist, he has constantly spoken about the development of agriculture and farmers."

He has taken the deprived people of the society forward and sought self-reliance. So, his socio-economic thinking should be further highlighted, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangla Academy President Selina Hossain said, "Rabindranath Tagore has spread Bengali nationalism and Bengali language all over the world."

