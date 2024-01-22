Atiur Rahman nominated for Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 06:35 pm

Related News

Atiur Rahman nominated for Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 06:35 pm
Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS
Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has nominated former Bangladesh Bank governor Emeritus Professor Atiur Rahman for "Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal 2021" for his outstanding contributions to the country's socio-economic development, says a press release.

Before joining Dhaka University as a professor of the Department of Development Studies in 2006, Atiur served at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies as an economist. 

He served as the governor of Bangladesh Bank from 2009 for approximately seven years.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Presently, he is serving as the chairman of the executive committee of the Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Sciences at Dhaka University, and as the executive chairman of the research institute Unnayan Shamannay.

Widely known as the "economist to the poor" for his people-centric research and the "green governor" for his leadership in environmentally friendly finance, Atiur incorporated Rabindranath's socio-economic development ideas into his work. 

Besides, he has written over 80 books and numerous internationally acclaimed research papers.

His accolades include the Best Central Bank Governor Asia and Pacific, Gusi Peace Prize, Indira Gandhi Gold Plague, Bangla Academy Literary Award, Bangla Academy Rabindra Award, and Rabindra Academy Award.

An eleven-member jury board consisting of renowned personalities from various sectors of society unanimously nominated Atiur for the medal.

The medal will be officially handed over to him soon, says the media release.

Dr Atiur Rahman / Gold medal / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

5h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

9h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

1h | Videos
Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

4h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

6h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

5h | Videos