Atiur Rahman nominated for Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal

Dhaka Ahsania Mission has nominated former Bangladesh Bank governor Emeritus Professor Atiur Rahman for "Khan Bahadur Ahsanullah Gold Medal 2021" for his outstanding contributions to the country's socio-economic development, says a press release.

Before joining Dhaka University as a professor of the Department of Development Studies in 2006, Atiur served at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies as an economist.

He served as the governor of Bangladesh Bank from 2009 for approximately seven years.

Presently, he is serving as the chairman of the executive committee of the Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Sciences at Dhaka University, and as the executive chairman of the research institute Unnayan Shamannay.

Widely known as the "economist to the poor" for his people-centric research and the "green governor" for his leadership in environmentally friendly finance, Atiur incorporated Rabindranath's socio-economic development ideas into his work.

Besides, he has written over 80 books and numerous internationally acclaimed research papers.

His accolades include the Best Central Bank Governor Asia and Pacific, Gusi Peace Prize, Indira Gandhi Gold Plague, Bangla Academy Literary Award, Bangla Academy Rabindra Award, and Rabindra Academy Award.

An eleven-member jury board consisting of renowned personalities from various sectors of society unanimously nominated Atiur for the medal.

The medal will be officially handed over to him soon, says the media release.