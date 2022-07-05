Atab to organise tourism expo in December

05 July, 2022, 02:20 pm
Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo (BITTE) 2022 will be held on December 1-3 this year at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

Tourism stakeholders like airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotel-motels, resorts, restaurants and event management firms from at least 30 countries are expected to participate in the event, reads a press release.

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (Atab), organizer of the expo, arranged a press conference at the hotel Intercontinental on Tuesday in this regard.

