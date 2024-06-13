Asthma cases rising due to air pollution: Environment minister

The number of asthma patients is increasing in the country due to air pollution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury told Parliament today (13 June).

"If the level of air pollution is high, the number of asthma patients will go up rationally. Since air pollution is high in the country, the number of asthma patients is also increasing," he said, replying to a question from Awami League lawmaker M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11) in the House.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury tabled the question-answer session at the beginning of the day's sitting which started around 4pm.

The environment minister said the government has taken various steps to bring the air pollution to zero level for the public interest.

Initiatives have been taken to effectively implement the Air Pollution Control Rules, 2022 to check air pollution in the country, he said.