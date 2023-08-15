Assault on KMC students: Intern doctors go on strike

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 02:45 pm

Students and doctors of KMCH tend to a student injured in the clash with medicine sellers on 14 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Students and doctors of KMCH tend to a student injured in the clash with medicine sellers on 14 August 2023. Photo: TBS

Intern doctors at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) have launched a strike following a violent clash between students and medicine sellers. 

The clash unfolded on Monday (14 August) evening at Blue Square Market, situated in front of the hospital, leaving multiple students injured and sparking outrage within the medical community.

According to KMC students, the incident began when a student, seeking medication from M/s Biplab Medicine Corner, protested against an attempted price increase by the shopkeeper. The situation quickly escalated as other students joined the fray and sought clarification. This led to a confrontation that turned violent, with shopkeepers attacking the students.

On the other hand, the shopkeepers claimed that the dispute arose when the student demanded a 10 percent commission on his Tk70 purchase, which the shopkeeper rejected.

The disagreement evolved into chaos, with the medical students allegedly vandalizing the shop.

Police intervention brought the situation under control after several rounds of clashes between the students and the drug sellers.

Sonadanga police station Sub-Inspector Sukant Das stated that law enforcement swiftly intervened to defuse the situation and restore calm.

"Currently the situation in the area has returned to normalcy," he added.

Following the confrontation, some 20 students were admitted to the emergency department of Khulna Medical College Hospital, several of whom are in critical condition.

Among the critically injured are Sabuj Sarkar, Anan, Nafiz Fuad, Hafiz, Tahsim, Mahadi, and Deb Chowdhury.

Confirming medical attention for the injured students, KMC Vice-Principal Dr Mehdi Newaz expressed concern and said, "Some of our students were thrashed ruthlessly."

In response to the violence, intern doctors at Khulna Medical College Hospital have initiated a strike by starting work abstention.

Jyotirmoy Bairagi, secretary of the Intern Physician Council's Relief and Disaster Management Department, said that the strike would continue until the assailants are apprehended.

Meanwhile, the drug sellers in the vicinity of the hospital have temporarily shut down their shops in the aftermath of the incident.

Zillur Rahman Jewel, director of the central committee of the Drug Trade Association, disclosed that nine businessmen sustained injuries during the clash. He also highlighted the damage inflicted upon shops, including interior vandalism in one shop and the destruction of shutters of other shops.

"Our shops have been kept closed to avoid any kind of conflict. The future course of action would be determined in consultation with hospital and college authorities," he stated.

The situation remains tense as stakeholders seek a resolution to this unfortunate incident.

When contacted, Khulna Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr Niaz Mustafiz Chowdhury condemned the attack on students and called for appropriate legal action to be taken against the culprits.

