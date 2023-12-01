Assault on journalists: AL candidate Mostafizur responds to election inquiry committee's show cause

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 07:15 pm

Related News

Assault on journalists: AL candidate Mostafizur responds to election inquiry committee's show cause

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
A five-member delegation, led by Banshkhali upazila AL General Secretary Abdul Gafur, submitted a written response to the show cause notice on behalf of MP Mostafizur on Friday (1 December). Photo: Collected
A five-member delegation, led by Banshkhali upazila AL General Secretary Abdul Gafur, submitted a written response to the show cause notice on behalf of MP Mostafizur on Friday (1 December). Photo: Collected

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, has responded to the election inquiry committee's show cause notice regarding the alleged violation of the code of conduct and the reported incident of assaulting journalists.

A five-member delegation, including two lawyers representing MP Mostafizur, appeared before the committee chaired by Chattogram Joint District and Sessions Judge Abu Salem Mohammad Noman on Friday (1 December) afternoon.

The delegation, led by Banshkhali upazila AL General Secretary Professor Abdul Gafur, submitted a written response to the show cause notice on behalf of MP Mostafizur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A complaint of violation of the electoral code of conduct arose on Thursday morning when Mustafizur was submitting his nomination papers. The MP reportedly assaulted Independent Television journalist Rakib Uddin and other journalists who were present, questioning the violation of the code of conduct.

Following a complaint filed with the election inquiry committee, the committee summoned Mostafizur to address the allegations.

The response provided by Mostafizur and his delegation will now be considered as part of an ongoing inquiry.

The Election Commission has formed 300 electoral inquiry committees to report on any pre-election irregularities ahead of the 12th JS polls. The committees consist of judicial officials from different districts across the country.

Chattogram / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / electoral code of conduct / show cause

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

52m | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

2h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

8h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

2h | TBS Stories
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

3h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

21h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

22h | TBS Economy