Assault on journalists: AL candidate Mostafizur responds to election inquiry committee's show cause

A five-member delegation, led by Banshkhali upazila AL General Secretary Abdul Gafur, submitted a written response to the show cause notice on behalf of MP Mostafizur on Friday (1 December). Photo: Collected

Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) constituency in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, has responded to the election inquiry committee's show cause notice regarding the alleged violation of the code of conduct and the reported incident of assaulting journalists.

A five-member delegation, including two lawyers representing MP Mostafizur, appeared before the committee chaired by Chattogram Joint District and Sessions Judge Abu Salem Mohammad Noman on Friday (1 December) afternoon.

The delegation, led by Banshkhali upazila AL General Secretary Professor Abdul Gafur, submitted a written response to the show cause notice on behalf of MP Mostafizur.

A complaint of violation of the electoral code of conduct arose on Thursday morning when Mustafizur was submitting his nomination papers. The MP reportedly assaulted Independent Television journalist Rakib Uddin and other journalists who were present, questioning the violation of the code of conduct.

Following a complaint filed with the election inquiry committee, the committee summoned Mostafizur to address the allegations.

The response provided by Mostafizur and his delegation will now be considered as part of an ongoing inquiry.

The Election Commission has formed 300 electoral inquiry committees to report on any pre-election irregularities ahead of the 12th JS polls. The committees consist of judicial officials from different districts across the country.