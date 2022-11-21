Assam speaker lauds PM for Bangladesh’s socio-economic growth 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 09:18 pm

Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Shri Biswajit Daimary appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her leadership leading to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh in recent years. 

The Assam speaker praised the premier during a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday (21 November). 

A 54-member delegation including 32 MLAs and the speaker is on an official visit to Bangladesh from 19 to 22 November at the invitation from the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. 

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister said as the gateway of northeast India Assam can reap the benefit from the outstanding growth of Bangladesh's economy by enhancing trade and commerce, tourism and people to people contact. 

Momen expressed hope that their experiences from this visit would be fondly cherished for further cementing of our bilateral bond and the goodwill which would further help in deepening the understanding between the people of Assam and Bangladesh. 

He emphasised that it is important for the Legislators to be equipped with authentic and up-to-date information on important issues of bilateral interest, so that they can reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people on the floor of the House. 

The Speaker of Assam appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her zero tolerance policy toward terrorism, radicalism and violent extremism which had significantly contributed to peace and prosperity in the entire region. 

The Assamese delegation laid emphasis on greater collaboration within sectors like connectivity, trade and people to people contacts and in order to further consolidate economic ties between Bangladesh and the North-East India. They expressed the optimism that the two countries will explore newer areas of cooperation in addition to the existing areas.

During the visit, the delegation called on the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The delegation also met the Speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament and the Commerce Minister. 

The delegation paid homage to the memories of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi and they also visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj through the landmark Padma Bridge.

