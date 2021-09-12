Assam police seize 4 lakh Bangladeshi oral contraceptive pills

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 10:00 am

An illegal consignment of around four lakh Bangladeshi oral contraceptive pills were seized by the Assam police from the bordering Dhubri district on 11 September.

 The pills named "Sukhi" are reportedly smuggled through the international border alongside Assam, reports Times of India.

The smuggled pills are sold at very cheap prices in rural places of the Muslim minority dominated Dhubri district, as well as the other districts. said the local police.

The police said the consignment was recovered from the residence of one Samsul Haque, who was running the trade with some suppliers from across the Indo-Bangla border.

The detainee has been identified as Mozammil Hussain, a relative of Samsul, and have been taken in for interrogation.

According to a pharmacy owner in Dhubri, "Sukhi" pills are very cheap and it doesn't pose any threat to women's health. So it has become quite popular in many parts of Assam.

Police sources said, one strip of 30 "Sukhi" pills is sold at nearly Rs 10. But a strip of emergency contraceptive pill of an Indian variety costs even over Rs 100.

Health department sources said "Sukhi" was being manufactured illegally in North Bengal, considering its popularity.

"Some consignments of 'Sukhi' have reportedly reached Odisha as well," police added.

