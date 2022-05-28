Assam CM thanks PM Hasina for 'zero tolerance' to insurgency

Indian northeastern state Assam's Chief Minister (CM) Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her government's "zero tolerance policy" to terrorism and insurgency, saying peace and stability are the key factors in the development process of his state.

He expressed his gratitude while visiting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a meeting with him at Koinadhara State Guest House, Khanapara in Guwahati, reads a foreign ministry press release.

During the meeting, Momen stated that the development of Bangladesh and India are complementing each other.

Currently, he said, many Indians are working in Bangladesh while Bangladesh is the fourth largest remittance sending country to India.

He noted Bangladesh and India are enjoying the best of their relations under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Mentioning the traditional linkage between the people of Assam and Sylhet, the foreign minister underscored that Assam could take advantage of Bangladesh's dynamic socio-economic growth, both as a market for their products and also as a source of quality products at a competitive price.

He emphasized enhancing trade and commerce between the two countries and promoting tourism.

Further, he suggested that river transportation could be an effective means for amplifying the bilateral trade.

Sarma stressed that Assam is keen to engage with Bangladesh for common benefit of the two peoples through promotion of trade, commerce, connectivity and cultural activities.

He appreciated the recent pace of economic development in Bangladesh under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He praised the success of Bangladesh government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarma recalled the significant role of railway connectivity with Chattogram port city in trade during the British period.

The chief minister informed that Assam is developing advanced medical and education institutions and can be a destination for the people of Bangladesh for medical treatment and study purposes.

Bangladesh foreign minister and Assam chief minister expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and hoped it will be stronger in next 50 years.

Momen gratefully acknowledged that Assam and India occupy a special place in his heart, as he took shelter in Assam in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He informed that Bangladesh is in the process of extending 200 scholarships for the family members of the war veterans from India who fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Dr Momen recalled the visit of the President and Prime Minister of India to Bangladesh in 2021 to join the epochal events Bangladesh celebrated; Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh and Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also attended a dinner hosted by the Assam CM where a number of Indian ministers from the Centre and States including Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with Ambassadors from ASEAN countries were present.

Bangladesh foreign minister reached Guwahati yesterday to attend the third edition of Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) to be held from 28-29 May.