Assam authorities seized 13,000 cattle reportedly to be smuggled to Bangladesh last year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 10:04 am

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Total 13,000 cattle reportedly being smuggled to Bangladesh were seized by Assam authorities last year, Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday (20 March), reports Indian media.

Following a question raised by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nazrul Haque in the ongoing budget session of Assam's state assembly, the CM informed that in 2022, a total of 1,326 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling.

Last year, some 1,181 cases related to cross-border crimes on the Bangladesh-India border along Assam were registered.

It included the seizure of 612 vehicles and arrests of 1,326 persons while over 13,000 cattle, which were reportedly set to be smuggled to Bangladesh, were recovered. 

Most of these incidents occured in the Dhubri district of the Indian state where 617 cases were lodged last year, added the Assam CM.

Stating that the Bangladesh-India border is a sensitive boundary due to cattle smuggling, related crimes and illegal entry of other goods, the CM said that strict measures have been taken by their Border Security Force (BSF) in this regard.

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh-India border / Cattle Smuggling / Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma

