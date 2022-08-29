ASK urges govt to return enforced disappearance victims to their families

The human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) has urged the government to find all missing persons who are victims of enforced disappearance, and to return them to their families as soon as possible.

With the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances being today, the human rights organisation made the appeal to the government in a statement, yesterday.

According to the statement, the Bangladesh government has nationally and internationally, repeatedly denied there are any cases of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh.

In their statement, the ASK placed six demands with the government.

They demanded the establishment of a system to file complaints regarding disappearances. Apart from this, they demanded the formation of an independent and impartial commission to ensure a fair investigation into allegations of disappearances, punishment of the persons responsible, and the signing of international documents related to disappearances and changes in the legal framework to ensure the prosecution of such cases.

The ASK also made three specific demands of the National Human Rights Commission yesterday.

They are seeking: information on complaints of disappearances, legal and moral assistance to victims or their families, and the organizing of a national hearing of complaints by families of missing persons.