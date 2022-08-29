ASK urges govt to return enforced disappearance victims to their families

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

ASK urges govt to return enforced disappearance victims to their families

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 09:34 pm
ASK urges govt to return enforced disappearance victims to their families

The human rights organization Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) has urged the government to find all missing persons who are victims of enforced disappearance, and to return them to their families as soon as possible.

With the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances being today, the human rights organisation made the appeal to the government in a statement, yesterday.

According to the statement, the Bangladesh government has nationally and internationally, repeatedly denied there are any cases of enforced disappearances in Bangladesh.

In their statement, the ASK placed six demands with the government. 

They demanded the establishment of a system to file complaints regarding disappearances. Apart from this, they demanded the formation of an independent and impartial commission to ensure a fair investigation into allegations of disappearances, punishment of the persons responsible, and the signing of international documents related to disappearances and changes in the legal framework to ensure the prosecution of such cases.

The ASK also made three specific demands of the National Human Rights Commission yesterday.

They are seeking: information on complaints of disappearances, legal and moral assistance to victims or their families, and the organizing of a national hearing of complaints by families of missing persons.

Top News

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / Disappearances / enforced disappearances

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

10h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

11h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank still uncomfortable with dollar rate

Bangladesh Bank still uncomfortable with dollar rate

1h | Videos
Pakistan floods bring more grief

Pakistan floods bring more grief

3h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

4h | Videos
Will the benefits of diesel tax reduction impact other sectors?

Will the benefits of diesel tax reduction impact other sectors?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily