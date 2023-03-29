ASK demands formation of judicial commission to probe Sultana Jasmin’s death

The Ain o Shalish Kendra (ASK) has called for formation of a judicial commission to investigate the death of a woman in custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Naogaon.

The human rights organisation, in a media briefing on Wednesday, also demanded that the people responsible for the incident be identified and brought to book.

It also called for ensuring security of the victim's family and demanded appropriate compensation for them.

The organisation said relatives of Sultana Jasmin alleged that she was tortured in RAB custody that resulted in her death.

However, RAB has denied this allegation.

Regarding RAB's arrest, Naogaon Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faisal Bin Ahsan told ASK that Naogaon Sadar police station was not aware of Sultana's detention, even after the arrest.

"There are many reasons to doubt these events," the organisation said.

Earlier on 22 March, RAB arrested Sultana Jasmin, who worked as an assistant at Chandipur Union Land Office in Naogaon, on charges of fraud.

RAB did not, however, inform the local police about Jasmin's arrest, according to media reports.

It was later found a case was filed against her under the Digital Security Act the day after RAB took her in custody.

According to RAB, when Jasmin fell ill after her arrest, she was first taken to Naogaon Hospital and later to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died on 24 March.

Jasmin's family claimed she died from being tortured by RAB during interrogation, which the law enforcers denied.

Doctors at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital said Jasmine had an injury on the right side of her head when she was admitted to the hospital and the CT scan report revealed there was bleeding in the brain.