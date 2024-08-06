ASK condemns vandalism-looting, calls for protection of minorities

Non-government rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) has condemned vandalism and looting of establishments, and the reported attacks on minority communities in various parts of the country amid the unrest in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister.

In a statement yesterday (5 August), the legal aid and human rights agency called upon the authorities concerned to "play a responsible role" in protecting the lives and property of the people including members of minority communities.

Earlier, after Hasina resigned and left the country yesterday, various important structures of the state including Ganobhaban, Parliament, police stations, administrative buildings and offices were attacked and vandalised in different parts of the country.