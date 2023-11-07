ASK condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for immediate ceasefire

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights campaigner in Bangladesh, strongly condemned the Israeli indiscriminate killing of the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire.

The organisation made the call in a media press release on Tuesday.

In the release, ASK said that the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people for nearly seven decades has now taken the form of bloody conflict, in which their human rights are being severely violated. The attacks are not sparing hospitals, ambulances, warehouses of essential goods, or communication systems. The United Nations says that no place in Gaza is safe.

According to media reports, Israel has been carrying out continuous retaliatory attacks in Gaza since the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched attacks on Israel on 7 October. These attacks have since taken a more severe form.

In just the past month, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing airstrikes, including nearly 4,000 children, and at least 20 million people in Gaza are facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Very little aid is reaching them; humanitarian assistance activities are also being disrupted.

In such a situation, millions of people who are blockaded and facing a shortage of food, clean water, electricity, and fuel are living a miserable life. Experts fear that this crisis could destabilise the overall situation in the Middle East, and the conflict has already spread to border areas.

According to international humanitarian law, war must be limited to combatants. When civilians are targeted, it is a clear violation of international human rights law. Moreover, Israel's refusal to allow the supply of fuel, food, and other essential goods to the besieged Gaza Strip is contrary to international human rights law.

ASK, considering the severity of this conflict, is calling for an immediate ceasefire and demanding immediate, uninterrupted, and unhindered access to relief goods in the war-torn Gaza Strip.