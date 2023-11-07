ASK condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for immediate ceasefire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

ASK condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for immediate ceasefire

Israel has been carrying out continuous retaliatory attacks in Gaza since the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched attacks on Israel on 7 October.

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 07:17 pm
ASK condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine, calls for immediate ceasefire

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights campaigner in Bangladesh, strongly condemned the Israeli indiscriminate killing of the Palestinian people and called for an immediate ceasefire.

The organisation made the call in a media press release on Tuesday.

In the release, ASK said that the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people for nearly seven decades has now taken the form of bloody conflict, in which their human rights are being severely violated. The attacks are not sparing hospitals, ambulances, warehouses of essential goods, or communication systems. The United Nations says that no place in Gaza is safe.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to media reports, Israel has been carrying out continuous retaliatory attacks in Gaza since the Palestinian armed group Hamas launched attacks on Israel on 7 October. These attacks have since taken a more severe form.

In just the past month, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing airstrikes, including nearly 4,000 children, and at least 20 million people in Gaza are facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Very little aid is reaching them; humanitarian assistance activities are also being disrupted.

In such a situation, millions of people who are blockaded and facing a shortage of food, clean water, electricity, and fuel are living a miserable life. Experts fear that this crisis could destabilise the overall situation in the Middle East, and the conflict has already spread to border areas.

According to international humanitarian law, war must be limited to combatants. When civilians are targeted, it is a clear violation of international human rights law. Moreover, Israel's refusal to allow the supply of fuel, food, and other essential goods to the besieged Gaza Strip is contrary to international human rights law.

ASK, considering the severity of this conflict, is calling for an immediate ceasefire and demanding immediate, uninterrupted, and unhindered access to relief goods in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Top News

ASK / Bangladesh / Israel-Hamas conflcit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

9h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

9h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

9h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

Why do Israeli settlers live on Palestinian lands?

41m | TBS World
Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

6h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

6h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

23h | TBS World