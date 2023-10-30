ASK calls for political restraint, expresses concern over Saturday's violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 07:35 pm

ASK calls for political restraint, expresses concern over Saturday's violence

Ain o Salish Kendra (Ask) emphasised the importance of holding those responsible for the turmoil accountable.

The political landscape in the country is escalating into violence ahead of the upcoming national election, causing widespread panic and insecurity among the populace, human rights forum Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) said on Monday. 

The rights platform expressed profound concern over the violence that transpired on Saturday, and urged all political parties to exercise restraint.

ASK further called for an impartial investigation into the incidents that led to the deaths of three individuals, including a police constable and a journalist, as well as the torching of vehicles, arrests of political figures and activists, and most shockingly, the attack on the residence of the chief justice during Saturday's political events. 

They emphasised the importance of holding those responsible for the turmoil accountable.

Simultaneously, the platform implored all political parties to conduct their activities peacefully. Specifically, they called on the ruling political coalition to ensure that there are no inadvertent hindrances to the exercise of political rights, emphasising the need for a tolerant approach towards their opponents.

The statement underlined, "The right to hold peaceful rallies is a universally recognised political entitlement. Article 37 of the Constitution of Bangladesh unequivocally guarantees this right. However, counter-violent actions by political parties are, in reality, inflicting public hardship and loss of life."

The organisation asserted that any programme that neglects the safety of the people and the economic well-being of the nation is inherently undesirable. 

ASK urged political parties to demonstrate responsible and measured conduct to safeguard civil security amid the current political climate, while also ensuring the exercise of political rights for all parties involved.

