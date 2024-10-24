Asif warns of taking tougher action to break market syndicate

He noted that prices of commodities increase due to the syndicate and middlemen

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The government will take tougher action to break syndicate aimed at keeping the commodities price stable, Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said today (24 October).

"The government was considering launching of agriculture market to prevent dominance of the syndicate in the commodity markets," he said while inaugurating the operations of truck sale by the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at Dakhshin Begunbari (Dipikar Mor), Tejgaon Industrial Area
 
Noting that prices of commodities increase due to the syndicate and middlemen, he said the government had been working in all possible means by giving priority to break syndicate in the long-term.

"From big cities to local level, government task force concerned has been working to this end," he added.

Mentioning that it is crucial to reduce the dominance of the middlemen from producers or farmers to consumer level, the adviser said the government would extend all sorts of cooperation to those private enterprises, who are doing social business by reaching commodities to the consumers from the entrepreneurs.

He said the government is also considering launching alternate agriculture market as part of its long-term plan to stop the price hike of commodities where the farmers could reach their products to the markets.
 
The TCB today started selling commodities including rice at subsidised prices through truck sale among the common consumers in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Under such an initiative, essential items like edible oil, lentil alongside rice provided by the Directorate General of Food are being sold among general consumers at the subsidized rates through 50 trucks in Dhaka metropolis and 20 trucks in Chattogram metropolis while such operations will continue until 30 November.

Such operations of the TCB could be extended until the inflationary situation comes to a tolerable level.

