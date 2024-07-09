Asif Khan new president of CFA Society Bangladesh

CFA Society Bangladesh has elected its new board of office bearers making Edge AMC Chairman Asif Khan the president for two years starting 1 July this year, according to a press statement.

The new president of the community took over the role from the outgoing president Shaheen Iqbal, deputy managing director and head of treasury and financial institutions of BRAC Bank.

Asif Khan has been involved with the Society since its inception and most recently served as its treasurer.

Md Iqbal Hossain, chief financial officer and head of treasury at Sonali Bank, became the new vice president, while Shanta Asset Management CEO Kazi Monirul Islam became the Secretary.

BRAC Bank Head of Capital Market and Wealth Management Kazi Raquib-Ul Huq will serve the society as its treasurer.

Other directors include Prime Bank Securities CEO Md Moniruzzaman, Prime Bank Securities CEO Mahtab Osmani, Standard Chartered Bank Executive Director of Corporate Banking and Shanta Securities Head of Research & Strategic Planning S M Galibur Rahman.

CFA Society Bangladesh is the local chapter of the global CFA Institute. The USA-based institute has more than 170,000 CFA charterholders, and about 160 member societies.

The local society has 131 regular and 84 associate members working in the leading financial institutions of Bangladesh.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) qualification is considered a gold standard for investment professionals across the globe, according to CFA Society.

The major activities of CFA Society Bangladesh include fostering education in finance and investment, promoting ethics and professionalism among society members, policy advocacy with regulators, and providing continuous education opportunities for society members.