Asif Ibrahim re-elected chairman of CSE

Asif Ibrahim has been re-elected as the chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange Ltd (CSE) in line with the Exchanges Demutualization Act, 2013.

All the independent directors and shareholder directors of the exchange unanimously elected him for the next three years at a Board Meeting held today (26 February), reads a press release.

Earlier, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved a list of seven independent directors as the tenure of the incumbents on the CSE Board expired.

As per the BSEC approval, Asif Ibrahim will continue as independent director for another period of three years. While, Abdul Halim Chowdhury, Kaashif Reza Choudhury, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Md Sajib Hossain, CFA, Istar Mahal and Mohammad Naquib Uddin Khan are nominated afresh as independent director of CSE.

Moreover, the other elected four shareholder directors are Md Siddikur Rahman, Mohammed Mohiuddin, Md Rezaul Islam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury.

Asif Ibrahim was born in Dhaka in the year 1965. He received his formal education from the University of Delhi (India) and the University of North Texas (USA).