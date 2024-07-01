Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $400 million for climate resilience programme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
01 July, 2024

The sign of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
The Government of Bangladesh signed a Loan Agreement of $400 million (JPY 62,773,999,681) on 27 June as budget support with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to implement the "Climate Resilient Inclusive Development Program- Subprogram1".

Mirana Mahrukh, additional secretary, Economic Relations Division and Rajat Misra, acting vice president, Public Sector Clients Department, Region 1 signed the Loan Agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and the AIIB respectively.

This programme has been taken by the Finance Division. The scope of the programme includes the following reform areas: (a) creating an enabling environment for implementing climate priorities across ministries; (b) facilitation of climate adaptation priorities; and (c) accelerating climate change mitigation actions.

The loan will be received in standard terms and conditions of AIIB. The maturity period of the loan is 25 years including 5 years grace period. The interest rate of the loan is Reference Rate Variable Spread and Front-End Fee is 0.25%.

