ASI killed in Gazipur road accident

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway when they were heading to Tongi for Bishwa Ijtema duties in Tongi's Milgate area of Gazipur today.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hasan. He was working in Manikganj district court.

The injured was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Amir Hamza of the police control room of Manikganj district police.

The accident occurred when they were coming for Bishwa Ijtema duties riding a motorcycle. On the way, a Balaka Paribahan bus rammed the motorcycle from behind in the area around 6:30am this morning, leaving them seriously injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tongi East Police Station Mostafizur Rahman said.

Tongi Police Station rescued the injured and took them to Tongi Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

Later, they were referred to Pangu Hospital in Dhaka. ASI Hasan died while undergoing treatment at Pangu Hospital, the OC said.

"Legal action will be taken against the bus driver after an investigation into the incident," he added.