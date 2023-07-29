Ashura being observed in Bangladesh

Shiite Muslim mourners take part in a Muharram procession in Imambara Hoseni Dalan. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, honors the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson. 29 July 2023 Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photos: Nayem Ali/ TBS

Muslims from all over Bangladesh are observing the Holy Ashura today with religious fervour and solemnity, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The holy Ashura is a public holiday in Bangladesh. On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid's soldiers in the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of Prophet (SM).

The day was observed as a symbol of "sacrifice and mourning" recalling the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain Ibn Ali (RA) in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.

Multiple programmes have been arranged by the Shia community in Bangladesh to mark the day along with a traditional Tajia procession in the capital which initiated from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

According to reports, adequate security measures have been taken around the Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of the Ashura.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes, highlighting the significance of the day.

