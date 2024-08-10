Ashulia Police Station OC, few other officers return to duty after 5 days

Ashulia Police Station resumes operations on 10 August. Photo: TBS

Ashulia Police Station, which was abandoned following attacks after the fall of the Awami League government, has reopened with the assistance of the Bangladesh Army.

Station Officer-in-Charge AFM Syed, Inspector Nirmal Kumar Saha, and several sub-inspectors returned to their duty at 4:00pm today (10 August).

Upon their return, the officers met with local people at the police station gate.

During the meeting, the OC appealed for public cooperation in restoring law and order.

"We aim to serve as an independent police force for an independent nation," he said.

"Protecting lives, property, and overall law and order is our priority. Your cooperation is crucial to our success. We hope you will continue to support us as wholeheartedly as you have welcomed us back," he added.

The officer also said more police personnel will be joining the station by tomorrow.

The OC also noted that it would take time to fully restore normal police operations as the station had been burned down and police vehicles destroyed during the unrest.