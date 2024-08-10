Ashulia Police Station OC, few other officers return to duty after 5 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 08:00 pm

Related News

Ashulia Police Station OC, few other officers return to duty after 5 days

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 08:00 pm
Ashulia Police Station resumes operations on 10 August. Photo: TBS
Ashulia Police Station resumes operations on 10 August. Photo: TBS

Ashulia Police Station, which was abandoned following attacks after the fall of the Awami League government, has reopened with the assistance of the Bangladesh Army.

Station Officer-in-Charge AFM Syed, Inspector Nirmal Kumar Saha, and several sub-inspectors returned to their duty at 4:00pm today (10 August).

Upon their return, the officers met with local people at the police station gate. 

During the meeting, the OC appealed for public cooperation in restoring law and order.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We aim to serve as an independent police force for an independent nation," he said. 

"Protecting lives, property, and overall law and order is our priority. Your cooperation is crucial to our success. We hope you will continue to support us as wholeheartedly as you have welcomed us back," he added.

The officer also said more police personnel will be joining the station by tomorrow.

The OC also noted that it would take time to fully restore normal police operations as the station had been burned down and police vehicles destroyed during the unrest.

Top News

Ashulia Police Station / police / duty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

14m | Videos
This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

This is Abu Sayed's Bangladesh, no discrimination: Dr Yunus

29m | Videos
What Does Ukraine's Attack on Russia Mean for EU Gas Supplies?

What Does Ukraine's Attack on Russia Mean for EU Gas Supplies?

1h | Videos
Ministry of Youth and Sports cannot interfere in Bangladesh Cricket Board

Ministry of Youth and Sports cannot interfere in Bangladesh Cricket Board

2h | Videos