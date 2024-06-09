Ashrayan project: PM Hasina to provide free houses, lands to 18,566 families

Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 07:37 pm

A file photo of Ashrayan Project: Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A file photo of Ashrayan Project: Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will provide 18,556 more houses and lands to landless and homeless families as part of the government's target of ensuring housing for all.

She will distribute homes among the homeless and landless families under the fifth phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project on Tuesday.

The prime minister will open the distribution programme through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban in the morning.

At this stage, a total of 70 upazilas including all upazilas of Dhaka, Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Faridpur, Netrakona, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Cumilla, Feni, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Sirajganj, Bogura, Satkhira, Jashore, Khulna, Narail, Bagerhat, Barguna, Barishal are Habiganj will be declared free of homeless and landless people.

With these, a total of 58 districts and 864 upazilas of the country will be homeless and landless-free.

The implementation of the project to make the entire country landless and homeless-free is underway under the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

 

