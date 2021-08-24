Ashraful Haque appointed as new Coast Guard director general

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 06:03 pm

Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury has been appointed as the new director general of Bangladesh Coast Guard.

He has taken charge as the 13th director general of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Tuesday, Coast Guard headquarters media officer Lt Commander Amirul Haque confirmed.

Ashraful Haque was commissioned on 1 January 1986 in the Executive Branch of Bangladesh Navy.

Besides, Ashraful Haque has successfully served in various important agencies of the Inter-Services. He served in Sudan as an observer of UN peacekeeping missions.

He was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on 8 February. Before his current appointment, he was in charge of the Khulna Naval Area.
 

bangladesh coast guard

