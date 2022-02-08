Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh for highway works

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 08:42 am

Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh for highway works

Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by the government for 135 numbers fully built trucks comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter, and sewerage sucker

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 08:42 am
A photographer takes pictures of trucks headed for Iraq at Mumbai port, February 7, 2004. Ashok Leyland Ltd, India&#039;s No. 2 bus and truck maker, said on Thursday it sold 5,800 vehicles in November, down 16 percent from 6,923 units sold in the same month last year. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A photographer takes pictures of trucks headed for Iraq at Mumbai port, February 7, 2004. Ashok Leyland Ltd, India's No. 2 bus and truck maker, said on Thursday it sold 5,800 vehicles in November, down 16 percent from 6,923 units sold in the same month last year. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Indian vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced it would supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as a part of a $2-billion line of credit announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The automotive manufacturer had won the tender floated by the government for 135 numbers fully built trucks comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter, and sewerage sucker, reports the Hindu. 

The trucks have already been handed over to the Roads and Highways Department in the current fiscal, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the Bangladesh government had ordered another lot of 65 units of truck-mounted wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed for various highway applications.

"Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction," Ashok Leyland International Operation Head Amandeep Singh said.

