Asfia finally joins Police as constable

Asfia Islam finally joined Bangladesh Police after widespread outrage among netizens over a government rule that denied her the job for being landless.

Barishal Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Maruf Hossain greeted Asfia among others who joined the trainee recruit constable post.

At the time, Asfia thanked SP Maruf for taking the initiative regarding her job. She also expressed her gratitude to the prime minister and the media.

"Not only the job, my family is getting shelter as the district administration is providing us a home under the direction of the prime minister," Asfia said.

Earlier, even after passing all six levels of the recruitment test, Asfia was denied the job at the last stage of the recruitment process during the police verification.

During police verification, she came to know that she had been disqualified for the police constable post for being landless.

Later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered building a house for Asfia Islam on a government land, so that she can get the job.