ASCPB publishes 3rd edition of ‘The Supply Chain Street’

The 3rd edition of 'The Supply Chain Street' a supply chain magazine, published by the Alliance of Supply Chain Professionals in Bangladesh (ASCPB), was launched on Friday.

Syed Alamgir, CEO of Akij Group Ventures, was present as chief guest at the launching event, organised by ASCPB at Grand Oriental Hotel in the capital's Gulshan.

Top supply chain leaders joined the programme as special guests while Co-founder of The Supply Chain Street and President of ASCPB M Ashraful I Khan, Chief editor Mohammad Mamun Chowdhury were also present in the program.

Participants discussed the current supply chain challenges, everyday supply chain issues etc.

The ASCPB started its journey in December 2017 with the mission to promote the growth of supply chain professionals in the country. Their intention is to provide leadership through education, networking, knowledge sharing, and the transfer of best practices across the supply chain sector.

They arranged periodic seminars, knowledge sharing sessions, and get together on modern concepts of supply chain including procurement, commercial, logistics and supply chain finance etc by the leading supply chain professionals in the country.

Their mission is fostering the advancement of end-to-end supply chain management through the transformation of knowledge, innovative research, systems development, and methods to create value for customers, members, and organizations. To enhance Supply Chain Management Capabilities Locally and Globally.

Their vision is, to create a wide Platform for the Supply Chain Industry and to build up Professionals who can help in making their own organization effective in all aspects of Supply Chain Management.

ASCPB is the Alliance run by its Members from Supply Chain Professional Group of people. At the very core of our heart is to serve and take forward the interests of Supply Chain professionals and Practitioners in Bangladesh.

The Key objectives of the ASCPB are, Knowledge Sharing, Competence Development, Capacity Building, Process Development, Creating Awareness, Development of Supply Chain Excellence & Standards by Networking & Collaboration of Supply Chain Professional.