Asad Rassel wins Liberation War Memorials photography award 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:31 pm

Freelance photographer Asaduzzaman Rassel has won awards in a photography contest organised by Gonoshasthaya Kendra and Gono Bishwabidyalay.

The contest was on "Explore Bangladesh's historical sites and the 1971 Liberation War memorials through photography". 

He captured photo of the memorial built in remembrance of the martyrs of the liberation war on Saidpur massacre ground in Nilphamari district got an honorable mention. 

Professor Dr Md Delwar Hossain, vice-chancellor of Gono Bishwabidyalay, 
handed over prize money, framed photo, certificate, and photography books to him at a function held in Gono Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Saturday. 

Heroic Freedom Fighter Capt Dr Sitara Begum took part in the event virtually.
 
Asad Rassel is working with an international development organisation as a Communications Specialist. 

So far, he has participated in more than 20 exhibitions and competitions at national and international level and won prizes.

His photographs have been published by various international and UN organisations including UNESCO, UNFPA, WHO, USAID, GIZ, Duke University ,SMC, ICF International, Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, Greene Works, Women Deliver, Johns Hopkins University ,kindersache.de, Deskgram.net, Child Rights Connect, South Asia center for media in development, fhi360, sdg4education 2030.org, Plan International.

