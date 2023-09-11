Artology bags two bronzes at Commward 2023

Advertisement agency Artology has won two awards for artistic use of technology at the "Commward: Excellence in Creative Communication 2023".

The awards were announced at the Communication Summit held at the Intercontinental in the capital on Saturday (9 September) under the theme "Creativity in the Age of Disruption", reads a press statement.

The programme was organised by the Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in collaboration with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and The Daily Star.

The initiative looks to recognise and reward the efforts of local creative agencies in the industry.

In its 12th session, Artology, a rising advertising agency, won two bronze trophies – one each in Art Direction and Native categories– for their creative campaign about IPDC Amader Gaan Eid Playlist.

India's Times of India Group and Advertising Club President Partha Sinha handed over the awards to Artology Chairperson Anu Urmy.

Speaking on the occasion, Urmy said, "Artology started its journey in September last year. As a new organisation we have to face various challenges. We have tried to provide timely and innovative work of top quality.

"This award is a recognition of our relentless efforts in that direction. Taking this award as an inspiration, Artology will try to present better work in the future."

Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officer of Ogilvy India, Ali Shahbaz, chief creative officer of M&C Saatchi Group Singapore, and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shariful Islam said, "We are in the golden age of creative progress. In the past years, we have witnessed the potential of artificial intelligence.

"In the coming future, all our messages need to be more innovative and richer. At the same time, we need to be more strategic and able to highlight various social issues through our campaigns."