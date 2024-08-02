Artists protest amid rain, demand government resignation over student killings

Amidst heavy rain, members of the "Anti-Genocide and Oppression Artists Society" held a protest at Dhanmondi's Abahani Field today (2 August), demanding the government's resignation over the killings of students involved in recent movements.

The protest, which included media and theater artists, was organised to condemn the ongoing crackdown on student activists and the indiscriminate arrests.

In a written statement, the artists expressed their collective duty to stand against state injustices and oppression.

"For many years, we have lost our right to vote and the right to speak on important national issues. The freedom to express dissent has been stifled through repressive laws, and people have suffered social and state repression for speaking out against injustice," the statement read.

The protestors highlighted the escalation of the student-led quota reform movement, which they said has transformed into a mass uprising. They condemned the violent suppression of the movement and asserted that it was time for the artist community to raise their voices.

The artists also made three key demands, the immediate release of detained student activists and an end to the mass arrests, the lifting of curfews to restore public peace, and the restoration of learning environment in educational institutions. Additionally, they called for the government to take responsibility for the student killings and resign.

Hero Alam, emphasised the desire for peaceful protests, stating, "We do not want violent movements, we want peaceful protests where no mother's heart will be broken. We are now victims of a dire situation. Many bodies have disappeared in the past without justice. We demand justice for those who have been killed and for the government to stop this senseless violence."

Addressing the government, Hero Alam questioned, "Do you not tremble when you shoot at students? We demand a fair trial for these killings. There have been countless bodies and disappearances with no accountability. The people are on the streets even in the rain, why do you think that is? You are arresting students and ordinary citizens alike, which is why we are here demanding justice."

Theater artist Tarin expressed a sense of insecurity, saying, "We are living in constant fear and unrest. We seek a solution and want to live safely."

Another theater artist, Ashiq, called for resistance against the government's repression, saying, "We must stand against such oppression."

Despite the rain, the protest saw participation from writers, intellectuals, political figures, ordinary citizens, and concerned parents.

BNP leader Rumeen Farhana also joined the protest, expressing solidarity with the student movement and emphasising her right to protest as a citizen of Bangladesh.

"The government has ruled with an iron fist for 17 years, treating the people as second-class citizens and turning this country into their personal fiefdom. We have all been made to feel like outsiders in our own country, and I am here to protest against that," Farhana said.

Responding to questions about the BNP's involvement, she clarified, "This is not the movement of any single party, it has become a movement of the people. The government's tactic of banning Jamaat is a political strategy they have always used. If they truly wanted to ban Jamaat, why didn't they do it before?"

She also criticized the indiscriminate arrests of BNP leaders, students, and innocent citizens, pointing out that the government is using heavy-handed tactics against all forms of dissent.

Writer and activist Rahnuma Ahmed argued that the government's "foolishness" had turned a peaceful student movement into one marked by violence.

"We are not being informed of the truth, but we demand to know everything - how many were killed, how many rounds were fired by the police," she said.

A parent at the protest, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed deep concern for the safety of their children, stating, "There is no security anywhere in this country, not even in our homes. I heard a grieving father say, 'I leave this to God's justice.' What else can we do? Where else can we seek justice?"

"As a mother of three, I understand the pain of losing a child. That is why we are standing here so that no other mother has to experience this loss, and no one else becomes childless," she added.