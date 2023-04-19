Handcrafted jewellery sees high demand as gold prices rise

Bangladesh

Khorshed Alam
19 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 03:09 pm

This jewellery worth Tk50 lakh a day is sold in Dharampur market of Bogura

Photo: TBS
Traders at Bogura's Dharampur, known as a jewellery village, see new light in their business on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as artisan jewellery sees high demand thanks to the rise of gold prices.  

About 100 types of jewellery are available in Dharampur. Jewellery made here has gained popularity among women in different parts of the country because they can get stylish jewellery at low prices. Aesthetic pieces of handcrafted jewellery like Sitahar, Kanda, Hashuli, Jorowa, Tiara, Tikli, Bengale, Mantasa and Bicha are made there. 

However, traders complain that they are facing some trouble due to the increase in the prices of raw materials of handcrafted jewellery, like brass and copper.

Despite some obstacles, the handcrafted jewellery trade also makes many people self-reliant.

Artisan Sultan Hossain, who was a truck driver years ago, said "I am passionate about making this handcrafted jewellery. I have built a semi-pucca house on two decimals and bought another two decimals of land with the earnings from artisan jewellery."

At least one lakh people from 50 villages, including Dharampur, Nishindhara, Atapara of Bogura Sadar are involved in making artisanal jewellery. Of them, more than 60% are women, according to Zakir Hossain, general secretary of the Dharampur Bazar Shop Owners' Association.

Dharampur Bazar has also developed as a commercial hub with 238 artisan jewellery shops here. Around 4,000 people are involved in the shops.

However, the price of raw materials for making artisan jewellery, especially brass, has increased by around two times. Earlier, one kilogramme of brass was available for Tk1500, which is now Tk2800-2900. The hiked price of raw materials eats up the profits of those involved in the sector, traders say.

Tahmina Parveen, a buyer at Bogura's New Market, said the demand for handcrafted jewellery is increasing as the price of gold has gone beyond the reach of the middle or lower class.

In the current market, the price of good quality hallmarked 22-carat gold is Tk97,161.

Another shopper, Tajmilur Akhter, said now most people use artisan jewellery because there are many different designs available. All categories of people are now buyers of handcrafted jewellery.

Shamsur Rahman Sabuj, joint general secretary of the Dharampur Bazaar Shop Owners Association, said jewellery worth Tk50 lakh is sold wholesale in this market every day. As such, a monthly transaction of Tk15 crore takes place there. The amount stands at about Tk180 crore at the end of the year.

Dharampur Bazar Shop Owners Association General Secretary Zakir Hossain said currently demand for antique ornaments has doubled. However, profit in the artisan jewellery business has decreased thanks to the price hike of raw materials. For this reason, production is down despite a lot of demand for antique ornaments.

Antique artisans and traders say government support is needed to save this small industry affected by the rising prices of raw materials.

AKM Mahfuzur Rahman, deputy manager of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic), Bogura, said a large number of people have been employed in the handcrafted jewellery village in Dharampur. Currently, its demand has increased due to the high price of gold.

"We will provide training and government loans to those involved in this industry if necessary" he added

