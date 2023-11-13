Arsonists flee scene posing as cops, journalists, government officials: RAB

Perpetrators responsible for setting vehicles on fire flee the spots posing as members of law enforcement agencies, journalists and government officials, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today.

"During interrogation, detained miscreants unveiled their involvement in orchestrating arson and vandalism in public transport. After conducting arson attacks, they flee the scene posing as law enforcement members, media personnel, or government officials," RAB's Legal and Media Wing's Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Monday (13 November).

Visiting the arson spot in the capital's Abdullapur area, the RAB official urged people to catch the arsonists and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.

Earlier in the day, RAB arrested a leader of Chhatra Dal who was allegedly trying to set fire to a bus in Abdullahpur area.

Al Moin said, "Centring recent political programmes, miscreants and certain groups with vested interests have been attempting to instil fear among the public by deteriorating the country's law and order situation through attacks and sabotage."

He also informed that 23 people were detained for their involvement in vandalism and arson attacks on Monday.

The elite force has arrested 393 people on charge of carrying out vandalism, arson and sabotage activities across the country since 28 October.

According to the Fire Service, there were a total of 14 fire incidents during the fourth round of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties.

Of the fire incidents, eight were in Dhaka, three in Dhaka Division (Savar, Narayanganj and Faridpur), and one each in Barishal, Rajshahi and Rangpur.