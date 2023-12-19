Arson attacks won't stop elections: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir talks to reporters after at a meeting with law enforcers and election officials in Narayanganj on Tuesday (19 December). Photo: TBS

The upcoming 12th national election cannot be stopped because of arson attacks or vandalism in trains, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Tuesday (19 December).

"Elections cannot be stopped by such incidents. Hundreds and thousands of people are working to organise the elections. Such a big event will not stop after one or two incidents," he told reporters after a meeting with law enforcers and election officials in Narayanganj.

"Those who want to resist the elections are doing this kind of sabotage and may continue to do so. Our security forces are active and will counter them," he added.

Regarding sending ballot papers to polling centres on the morning of the election day, he said, "Since taking charge, we have sent out ballots in the morning in every election and have received good response. At least no one says 'the vote was cast the night before.'

"However, arrangements will be made to send ballots first to centres in remote areas. But there has to be an explanation why it has to be sent there earlier and not in the morning."

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman said if any irregularity is found in a particular constituency, the Election Commission will hold as many re-elections as necessary to ensure fair polls.

"Don't do anything that forces us to take extreme measures. If necessary, we will cancel candidatures and hold re-elections. We will hold re-elections as many times as necessary to ensure that the voting has been fair," he said at a meeting with national election candidates and law enforcers in Lakshmipur.

"No matter how powerful a candidate is, we will not spare anyone. If we cancel one's candidature, no one will have the scope to do anything. Even if a re-election takes place, they will not be able to take part in it," Anisur said.