Arresting opposition leaders an old practice of dictators: Mirza Fakhrul on Annie arrest

Detaining opposition leaders and filing false cases against them are old practices of dictator fascist rulers, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said following the arrest of party leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie this morning.

"They can try to do many things forcefully but it will be of no use. Ultimately they have to let him [Annie] go," said the opposition leader during a press briefing at Gulshan office of BNP Chairperson on Wednesday (11 October).

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie was picked up from his home last night by plainclothes police officials. The police say there is a case against him, but he could have been taken into custody in the proper way.

"The government is trying to conduct a one-sided election like they did in the 2014 and 2018 elections."

In response to a question about the treatment of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "The government is planning her death. Awami League's words show what kind of terrorists they are.

"The ongoing movement is intensifying day by day, we believe that in a very short time they will be forced to resign due to public outrage."

Regarding Awami League's claim of BNP blocking all means of dialogue, Fakhrul said, "That is a lie. We have always said, there can be a discussion on only one issue. That is the matter of an impartial caretaker government during elections and nothing else."

BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury were present at the time.

At around 1:30am on Wednesday (11 October), the police took position at the BNP leader's house and instructed him to report to the police station.

"The BNP leader was then taken into custody and transported to Dhanmondi police station around 2:45am," said BNP media cell Chief Zahir Uddin Swapan.