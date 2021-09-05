Arrested cop in India: Inspector Sohel transferred from Banani police station

The authorities of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday transferred Inspector Sohel Rana from the Banani Police Station. He is currently detained by Border Security Force (BSF) in India where he attempted to cross the border.

A press release signed by the DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter stating that 21 cops, including Inspector Sohel, have been transferred from their previous posts.

Alamgir Gazi, inspector (Investigation) of Uttara East Police Station, was appointed at the Banani Police Station as a replacement.

Earlier, the DMP Commissioner said that he also said investigations are ongoing into the allegations against Sohel.

"Efforts are underway to bring back Inspector Sohel Rana who is detained in India. The process is not easy", he said.