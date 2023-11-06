Arrested Chatra Dal leader 'handed out Tk3,000 bonus' for setting each bus on fire: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:15 pm

CTTC Chief and DMP Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (6 November). Photo: Courtesy
CTTC Chief and DMP Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (6 November). Photo: Courtesy

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a Chhatra Dal leader and his accomplice over setting fire to a bus in the capital's Mugda during the ongoing blockade of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Amir Hossain Rocky, 25, joint convener of Sutrapur Thana Chhatra Dal, and Shakib alias Arohan, 21, were arrested in a raid in Keraniganj on Sunday, said CTTC Chief and DMP Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday. 

During the arrest, two bottles of petrol and a motorcycle were seized from them. 

Asaduzzaman said Rocky gave a bonus of Tk3,000 taka for setting each bus on fire. 

Later, Rocky announced a double bonus for setting buses on fire in the second phase of the blockade.

According to the CTTC, on 1 November, some people boarded a passenger bus of Midline Transport and set fire to it on the Atish Dipankar Road in the capital's Mugda. 

The police caught and arrested a man named Al Amin with the help of the public but others escaped. 

The owner of the bus, Muhammad Dulal Hossain, filed a case over the incident with Mugda police station.

