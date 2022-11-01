Arrest warrant issued against Tarique Rahman and wife in graft case

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
01 November, 2022, 02:20 pm

Dr Zubaida Rahman and Tarique Rahman. Picture: Collected
Dr Zubaida Rahman and Tarique Rahman. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairperson Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Asaduzzaman's court accepted the charge sheet and gave the order on Tuesday (1 November), ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajal told the Media. 

The court also directed the officer-in-charge of Cantonment Police Station to submit the progress report on the execution of the arrest warrants against them by 5 January.

Tarique, Zubaida declared ‘fugitives’ in graft case

According to case details, the ACC filed a case on 26 September, 2007 at the capital's Kafrul police station against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and Tariq Rahman's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk4 crore 81 lakh 53 thousand 561 beyond the declared income and concealing the information of assets and acquiring assets outside the known income.

On 31 March, 2009, the investigation officer of the case pressed charges against them at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka.

Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu has been dropped from the case following her passing away.

On 25 June this year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida as "fugitives" and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing and initiation of the graft case.

Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been living in London since 2008.

