Arrest warrant issued against Khandaker Mushtaq’s son

A Cumilla court has issued an arrest warrant against Khandaker Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu, son of Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed, a mastermind behind August 15 mayhem, in connection with various fraudulent activities.

Cumilla cognizance court- 3 senior judicial magistrate Ghulam Mahbub Khan on Tuesday issued the arrest warrant against Ishtiaq who reportedly lives in Canada.

The court ordered Daudkandi police to arrest Ishtiaq, confirmed plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Iftekhar Ahmed on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Ishtiaq sold many property of his relatives, counterfeiting signatures. He also maintains a gang in the locality that helps to accomplish his illegal and fraudulent activities.

The plaintiff in the case, Khandaker Jabir Ahmed Sarwar said that Khandaker Ishtiaq haas deprived them of their legal rights. From Canada he controls a group of miscreants in the Doshpara area.

"Counterfeiting signatures of our heirs he sold several properties and some other properties are being sold."

He alleged that Nizamuddin, the caretaker of Mushtaq's house, looks after all illegal affairs under Ishtiaq's direction.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Daudkandi Police Station Nazrul Islam said, accused Khandaker Ishtiaq Ahmed Babu had fled the country and now lives abroad. As an arrest warrant has been issued necessary legal action will be taken in consultation with the higher authorities, he said.