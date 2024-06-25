Arrest warrant issued against former Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 09:58 pm

Earlier on 4 April, the same court had granted bail to Mamunul

Mamunul Haque, formar leader of Hefazat-e-Islam. Photo: Collected
Mamunul Haque, formar leader of Hefazat-e-Islam. Photo: Collected

A Narayanganj court today (25 June) issued an arrest warrant against Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.

The Narayanganj's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamal issued the order in connection with a rape case filed with Sonargaon Police Station.

Stating that today was the scheduled day for witness testimony in Mamunul's case, Court Police Inspector Abdur Rashid said, "Although the witnesses were present, Mamunul did not appear in court."

"Due to his absence, the court issued an arrest warrant against him," the inspector added.

Earlier on 4 April, the same court had granted bail to Mamunul.

Mamunul's lawyer, Omar Faruq Nayan, said, "He was on bail in the rape case. Although today was set for his testimony, Mamunul was physically unwell. The doctor advised him to rest.

"Therefore, we have applied for a time extension in the court. However, the court rejected the application and issued an arrest warrant against him."

