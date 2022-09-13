Ctg court issues arrest warrant against businessman

A Chattogram court has issued arrest warrant against a businessman in a cheque dishonour case involving Tk400 crore.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman issued the order on Tuesday in two cheque dishonour cases filed by Agrabad branch of First Security Islami Bank against businessman Nur-un-Nab, owner of Balaka Group.

According to the court sources, First Security Islami Bank filed the cases in January this year against a due amounting Tk400 crore. The court ordered Nur-un-Nabi to appear before the court physically. As he did not follow the court's directive, the court ordered the relevant police station to arrest him.

The lawyer of the plaintiff AM Zia Habib said that Nur-un-Nabi took loan of Tk400 crore at different times since 2005 in favour of Akter Enterprise.

Earlier, Halishohor branch of First Security Islami Bank filed another cheque dishonour case to realise Tk150 crore in which the court has issued summon.

Another court ordered to croak the assets of Nur-un-Nabi to realise Tk128 crore of Agrabad branch of Commerce Bank.

According to the bank sources, Balaka Group owes Tk900 crore to at least five banks. Of these, two branches of First Security Islami Bank have dues of Tk550 crore, Commerce Bank Tk128 crore, Khatunganj branch of Mutual Trust bank Tk150 crore, and Agrabad branch of Prime Bank Tk25 crore.