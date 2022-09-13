Ctg court issues arrest warrant against businessman

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Ctg court issues arrest warrant against businessman

TBS Report 
13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Ctg court issues arrest warrant against businessman

A Chattogram court has issued arrest warrant against a businessman in a cheque dishonour case involving Tk400 crore.

The court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman issued the order on Tuesday in two cheque dishonour cases filed by Agrabad branch of First Security Islami Bank against businessman Nur-un-Nab, owner of Balaka Group.  

According to the court sources, First Security Islami Bank filed the cases in January this year against a due amounting Tk400 crore. The court ordered Nur-un-Nabi to appear before the court physically. As he did not follow the court's directive, the court ordered the relevant police station to arrest him.

The lawyer of the plaintiff AM Zia Habib said that Nur-un-Nabi took loan of Tk400 crore at different times since 2005 in favour of Akter Enterprise.  

Earlier, Halishohor branch of First Security Islami Bank filed another cheque dishonour case to realise Tk150 crore in which the court has issued summon.

Another court ordered to croak the assets of Nur-un-Nabi to realise Tk128 crore of Agrabad branch of Commerce Bank. 

According to the bank sources, Balaka Group owes Tk900 crore to at least five banks. Of these, two branches of First Security Islami Bank have dues of Tk550 crore, Commerce Bank Tk128 crore, Khatunganj branch of Mutual Trust bank Tk150 crore, and Agrabad branch of Prime Bank Tk25 crore.

Top News

Arrest Warrant / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’