Arrest warrant issued against 13 BNP men over Hefazat mayhem

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrant against 13 leaders and activists of BNP including its additional secretary general Habib un-Nabi Khan Sohel, in a case lodged for allegedly attacking police and carrying out subversive activities in the capital in 2013.

Today was fixed for the appearance of the accused in the case. The accused persons pleaded for time through their attorneys' after failing to appear before the court.

Rejecting the time plea, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury issued arrest warrant against them.

According to the case, around two to three thousand activists of Hefazat, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir and BNP unleashed inexpressible atrocities in and around the capital's Shapla Chattar area on 5 May, 2013.

They blocked the vehicles on the road and attacked police by throwing cocktails and hand made bombs.

Several cases were filed against a number of Hefazat and BNP leaders, activists with Paltan and Motijheel police stations in this connection.