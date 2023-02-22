Arrest warrant against two cops witnesses in Ctg flyover collapse case  

A Chattogram court has issued an arrest warrant against two police officials, the witnesses of the Bahaddarhat Flyover collapse case in Chattogram city that killed 13 people in 2012.



Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan, on Wednesday, issued the arrest warrant against the police officials.

Court sources said the two police witnesses made the surat hal reports of the dead bodies. They did not appear in court today despite sending summon letters. Then, the court issued an arrest warrant against them.

Anupam Chakraborty, the additional public prosecutor of the court, said, "Today (Wednesday) is the scheduled date for the hearing of the case. But the police officials, who are witnesses in the case, did not appear before the court. The absence of witnesses on the dates delays the trial proceedings."

The police officials are Arifur Rahman and Abdul Halim, then sub-inspectors of Chandgaon police station.

Of the witnesses of the case, there were three police officers, two doctors, and 27 people, including locals. Among them, 20 people's testimonies have been taken. The rest have been summoned to appear before the court.

According to the case statement, 13 people lost their lives on 24 November 2012 when the under-construction flyover's girders collapsed on a busy road in Chattogram's Bahaddarhat.

The then SI Abul Kalam Azad of Chandgaon police station filed a case against 25 people, including a CDA Executive engineer, over the incident, alleging deaths due to negligence.

After investigating the case filed by the police, on October 24, 2013, investigating officer Inspector SM Shahidul Islam filed a charge sheet against eight people in the court.

In June 2014, Chattogram metropolitan sessions judge M Mujbiur Rahman framed charges against eight accused of the case.

The accused are former Project Manager Gias Uddin, Supervising Engineer Manjurul Islam, site Engineer Abdul Jalil, Quality Control Engineer Abdul Hye, Director (admin) engineer Md Shahjahan Ali, Mosharraf Hossain Riaz, Aminur Rahman, and Rafiqul Islam.