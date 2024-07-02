Around 600 tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads in Khagrachhari, Rangamati

The roads between Khagrachhari and Rangamati's Sajek and Langadu have been submerged amid rain and flash floods

Continuous rain has caused flash flood and submerged roads, villages in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, causing 600 tourists to get stranded in Sajek Valley. Photo: TBS
Continuous rain has caused flash flood and submerged roads, villages in Khagrachhari and Rangamati, causing 600 tourists to get stranded in Sajek Valley. Photo: TBS

Around 600 tourists are currently stranded in Sajek as the road that would lead them back home is submerged by flash floods due to continuous rainfall. 

The roads between Khagrachhari and Sajek in Rangamati and Langadu have been submerged amid rain and flash floods. Several roads, including those in Khagrachhari's Dighinala and Baghaichhari's Baghaihat Bazar, have also been submerged, said Shirin Akter, Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

She also mentioned that the tourists would be able to return once the water recedes from the roads.

Rahul Chakma John, secretary general of the Sajek Resort Cottage Owners Association, said, "Due to the rain, the road in Baghaihat has been submerged, and transportation has been halted.

Landslide in Khagrachhari-Ctg road: Vehicle movements remained halted for 3 hours

"Yesterday, around 70 vehicles came to Sajek. Around 600 tourists are currently stranded in the valley," he added.

Yasin Arafat, a lineman of the Sajek Jeep Association, said, "The water levels in Baghaihat Bazar and Machalong Bazar started to rise since midnight. There is currently waist-deep water in Baghaihat Bazar.

"Therefore, no vehicles are operating on the Sajek road. The tourists who arrived yesterday have not been able to return. No vehicles have departed from Khagrachhari towards Sajek either," he added.

