Around 500 sued over clash between RU students, locals

A case has been filed against more than 500 unnamed people in connection with Saturday's clash between Rajshahi University (RU) students and local businessmen.

RU Registrar Abdus Salam filed the case with Motihar police station on Sunday (12 March).

On Saturday (11 March), an altercation with a student of the university over bus fare led to a clash with local shopkeepers. The incident took place in the Binodpur Gate area of the university. As per local sources, the clash occurred following an altercation between a student, who returned to the campus from his home in Bogura, and bus employees over his fare.

Over 200 people were injured in the clash.

After being informed, police rushed to the spot and fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Later, students occupied the university premises while locals were outside the campus.

Following the incident, agitated students locked up the university's administrative building today demanding justice.

They alleged that the failure of university authorities is the reason why they were attacked.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists, including a reporter and a cameraperson of Channel 24, were injured in an attack carried out by the protesting students while they were covering the incident this morning.

